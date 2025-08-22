Reckless driver wanted by Police lands in Court

Source: New Zealand Police

A driver wanted by Police is now facing a raft of charges after allegedly failing to stop in Waterview last night.

At about 10pm, a motorways unit signalled for the driver of a Lexus travelling on State Highway 20 to stop, however it failed to do so and allegedly took off at sped.

Auckland Motorways Manager, Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham, says the vehicle was not pursued and the Police Air Support Unit was called in to assist.

“Eagle has the provided commentary as the vehicle has continued travelling south to Manukau before turning back north on State Highway 1.

“The driver has travelled at excessive speed while also weaving through traffic in a dangerous manner.”

Senior Sergeant Cunningham says the vehicle was spiked in Grafton and continued over the Harbour Bridge, exiting at Northcote.

“The vehicle then pulled into a driveway and all four occupants were quickly arrested.

“Enquiries confirm the car was not stolen, however the driver had a warrant to arrest.

“Police is committed to keeping people safe on our roads and individuals who chose to drive in a reckless or dangerous manner will be held to account.”

A 23-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on 29 August charged with failing to stop, reckless driving and driving while disqualified.

ENDS.

Holly McKay/NZ Police

MIL OSI