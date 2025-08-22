Lifestyle – Want the secret to staying young? Research Confirms Exercise Slows Ageing

Source: Exercise New Zealand

As the pursuit of healthy ageing gains momentum, the global longevity and wellness market has already surpassed $2.5 trillion. Yet the latest research shows that the foundation of any longevity protocol isn’t found in expensive treatments or futuristic science, it’s already accessible to us all. Exercise offers far more than just short-term fitness gains; it has the power to actively slow the aging process itself, supporting both quality of life and healthy years lived.

A 2025 peer-reviewed review in Aging found that both aerobic and strength-based exercise slow biological aging in key organs such as the heart, liver, and fat tissue. This research, recently summarised in Technology Networks, shows how Olympic-level athletes and everyday exercisers alike exhibit younger biological age markers through regular movement.

“This research confirms what we’ve known anecdotally for years: movement is medicine,” says Richard Beddie, CEO of Exercise New Zealand. “But now we’re seeing that exercise doesn’t just help you feel younger, it actually makes you biologically younger, and slows ageing markers.”

Not Just Cardio, Muscles Matter Too

The study emphasised that both cardiovascular fitness and muscular strength were key to slowing cellular aging. Aerobic fitness, measured through VO₂ max, and grip strength, an indicator of strength/muscular capacity, were both linked to lower biological age markers.

“The key is consistency – moderate physical activity that keeps your body moving and strong. Walking, gardening, swimming, group exercise classes – these all count,” Beddie says.

In one highlighted case, sedentary middle-aged women reduced their epigenetic age by two years after just eight weeks of structured aerobic and resistance training.

A Wake-Up Call for Sedentary Kiwis

Despite the known benefits, less than 50% of New Zealanders meet recommended physical activity guidelines. ExerciseNZ warns this will have long-term health consequences, not just for physical health but also for aging, independence, and quality of life.

Large-scale data published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle shows that people who engage in moderate-to-vigorous activity may reduce their biological age by up to 1.7 years compared to their inactive peers.

Beyond Quick Fixes

While short-term exercise challenges can spark temporary motivation, their benefits often fade once the challenge

