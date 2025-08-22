Law passed to speed up critical infrastructure

Source: New Zealand Government

Shovels will be in the ground faster for critical infrastructure projects following the passing of the Public Works Act Amendment Bill today, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Land Information Minister Chris Penk say.

“Infrastructure projects drive economic growth, create jobs, and lift productivity. That means businesses can pay higher wages and the Government can invest more in health, education and other public services,” Mr Bishop says.

“There is an urgent need to address New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit and to deliver critical projects at pace.

“That is why today Parliament has passed amendments to the Public Works Act to cut delays and reduce costs on large infrastructure builds.

“We are making it simpler and quicker for agencies to acquire land for projects listed in Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act, as well as the Roads of National Significance in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport 2024.”

The new accelerated land acquisition process includes:

Incentive payments : Landowners who agree to sell before a Notice of Intention is issued will receive an additional premium of 15 percent of their land’s value, capped at $150,000.

Recognition payments : All landowners whose land is acquired under the accelerated process will receive a five percent recognition payment, acknowledging the role their land plays in delivering essential infrastructure, capped at $92,000.

Replacement objections process : Objections will no longer go through the Environment Court. Instead, they will be decided by the Minister for Land Information or the local authority, speeding up resolution.

Opt-out clause: Agencies may choose to use the standard Public Works Act process instead of the accelerated process.

“For too long, critical infrastructure has been delayed and made more expensive by drawn-out objections to compulsory land acquisition,” Mr Penk says.

“Faster delivery of infrastructure like better transport networks will lower costs for businesses and households, and support exporters to reach overseas markets.

“It is in everyone’s interest to deliver these projects as efficiently as possible so Kiwis can access the high-quality public services they deserve. This is part of the Government’s plan to strengthen public infrastructure and improve outcomes for New Zealand.

“This is just the start of our overhaul of the Public Works Act. Further reforms will modernise the law, improve landowner engagement, and introduce new tools to support disaster recovery – while protecting property rights and ensuring the Crown and councils can deliver for New Zealanders.”

Legislation with wider amendments will be introduced to Parliament later this year, with the public able to provide feedback through the select committee process.

Notes to editors:

Only agencies that can currently use the Public Works Act to acquire land – the Crown, local authorities, and authorised network utility operators – will be able to use the accelerated critical infrastructure process.

Eligible projects must be listed in either Schedule 2 of the Fast-track Approvals Act that qualify as public works, and the Roads of National Significance listed in the Government Policy Statement on land transport 2024. The Act has a schedule that lists the projects that can use the new accelerated acquisition process.

Two existing protections for landowners will remain: a landowner’s ability to challenge the land value to be compensated (via the Land Valuation Tribunal) and the right to seek judicial review of official decision making claimed to be “unreasonable”.

Protected Māori land, as defined under the Public Works Act, cannot be acquired under the critical infrastructure accelerated process, but will gain the benefit of the incentive and recognition payments.

