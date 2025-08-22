Homicide investigation launched in Rotorua

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Van Kempen:

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Rotorua this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to an assault on Trigg Ave around 12:20pm.

Upon arrival, a man was located in a critical condition but died at the scene.

Police would like to reassure the community that while an area of Trigg Ave is cordoned off, there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

Police are continuing to make enquiries to locate those responsible.

Police ask anyone who may have seen what happened to please get in touch.

If you have any information that can assist the investigation, please make a report online, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number P063544271.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so.

