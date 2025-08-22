Fruitae brand Lemon Flavour Sorbet recalled due to undeclared allergen (milk)

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting ANZ Pharma Wholesalers Ltd to recall Fruitae brand Lemon Flavour Sorbet due to the presence on an undeclared allergen (Milk).

All batches and all dates of Fruitae brand Lemon Sorbet (75g) is affected by this recall.

“The concern with this product is that milk allergies can be life threatening for some people, causing anaphylaxis in severe cases.”

The affected product is imported and sold at supermarkets nationwide. The product has been removed from store shelves.

Visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page for photographs of the affected product. All batches of this product are included in this recall.

“If you have bought any of the affected product and have it at home, do not consume it. It can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Should you be unable to do this, throw it out.

“If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.”

More information for consumers affected by food allergies:

Food allergies and intolerances

New Zealand Food Safety has received a notification of an associated allergic reaction.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with ANZ Pharma Wholesalers Ltd to understand how the issue occurred and prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information, contact New Zealand Food Safety’s media team on NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz or call 029 894 0328.

