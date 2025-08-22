Advocacy – Palestine Forum of New Zealand Welcomes New Zealand’s Call for Media Access to Gaza, But Demands More

Source: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of New Zealand expresses its strong support for the New Zealand government’s decision to join 26 other nations in urging Israel to allow “immediate and independent” foreign media access to the Gaza Strip. This welcome move marks a critical step toward transparency amidst an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.

However, we assert that this response, while necessary, does not go far enough. Here’s why:

Access Doesn’t Guarantee Safety or Comprehensiveness Israel administers media access to Gaza via tightly controlled IDF-escorted embeds, with restrictive oversight of content and movement. This limits journalists’ ability to report freely and accurately, distorting public understanding of the true humanitarian crisis.

Journalists Are Being Targeted, Silenced, Killed

In Gaza, nearly 200 journalists and media workers have been killed 179 by Israeli forces since the war began, making it the deadliest conflict for the press in CPJ’s 30+-year history. Al Jazeera journalists, including Ismail al-Ghoul, Rami al-Refee, and Anas al-Sharif, were recently killed or explicitly targeted. We condemn these heinous violations of press freedom and human life.

Local Journalists Face Systemic Barriers and Risks

Palestinian journalists in Gaza and the West Bank endure harassment, arrests, and equipment confiscation. In the West Bank, detentions, including administrative detention and physical assaults, are rising sharply, revealing a broader intent to suppress critical voices.

Global Appeals Demand Unfettered Access and Journalist Protection

Global press freedom organisations RSF, CPJ, IPI, media collectives, and over 200 news outlets have issued urgent appeals for unrestricted access to Gaza and full protection of journalists. Reporters Without Borders, IPI, and the Committee.

Palestine Forum of New Zealand Calls On:

The New Zealand Government to:

Press for truly independent, unfettered access for foreign journalists, not just escorted embeds. Support robust safeguards for journalists operating in Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Back international investigations into attacks on media personnel and support accountability through institutions like the ICC.

Continue to advocate for journalist safety and freedom, recognising access to the press as a fundamental human right and a crucial component of humanitarian transparency. Mobilise diplomatic pressure to end the media embargo and protect journalistic integrity. All Governments and Human Rights Bodies to: ________________________________

About Palestine Forum of New Zealand The Palestine Forum of New Zealand is a civil society organisation dedicated to promoting justice, human rights, and peace for the Palestinian people. Through public advocacy, community engagement, and education, we work to amplify Palestinian voices and advance accountability under international law. Our mission is grounded in Aotearoa New Zealand’s values of fairness, compassion, and solidarity with oppressed peoples. Maher Nazzal

