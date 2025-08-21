Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Officially Begins Commercial Operation

Source: Media Outreach

The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm has begun commercial operation at its design capacity of 640MW. The project’s 80 wind turbine generators lift Taiwan’s installed total offshore wind capacity above 3.9 GW. Enough clean energy to power over 600,000 Taiwanese households annually.

HAMBURG, GERMANY – EQS Newswire – 21 August 2025 – Yunneng Wind Power Co., Ltd. (Yunneng) announced today that the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm (OWF) has officially entered full commercial operation. The 640 MW OWF, consisting out of 80 fully grid-connected wind turbine generators (WTGs), has successfully secured all required electricity business licenses, has met all mandatory regulatory aspects and has fulfilled all applicable contractual obligations under the financing agreement. This achievement marks a significant milestone as one of Taiwan’s largest OWFs transitions into its operations and maintenance (O&M) phase.

Yunneng is a joint venture of Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company Limited (EGCO Group) and Sojitz Corporation. With the start of the commercial operation, TotalEnergies will take the lead of the technical operations management, while Skyborn will continue to oversee other management services. The Yunlin OWF achieved full grid connection in January 2025 and provides green energy to over 600,000 Taiwanese homes annually. With a capacity of 2,400 Gigawatt hours (GWh), and meeting 90% of Yunlin County’s non-industrial electricity needs, the Yunlin OWF will also reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 1,200,000 t per year.

“The Yunlin OWF was awarded its grid connection capacity in 2018 and has since progressed towards COD. Throughout this journey, the project has established new models of collaboration with local suppliers and financing of green energy projects in Taiwan. It has also embraced environmental protection and community engagement. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the collective efforts of the project team, the sponsors and lenders, the contractors, as well as to the unwavering support of the Taiwanese government. This landmark offshore wind farm will continue to dedicate its commitment to achieve operational excellence over the next 30 years,” said Xian-Shuen (XS), Chairperson of Yunneng.

The Yunlin OWF is located in the Taiwan Strait, between 8 and 17 km off the west coast of Taiwan, at water depths from 7 up to 35 m. The 82 km² project area comprises 80 WTGs, whose generated electricity is fed into the Taiwanese power grid via two onshore substations near the townships of Taixi and Sihu in Yunlin County. Electricity from the project is provided to Taiwan Power Company (TPC) under two 20-year power purchase agreements. The project is backed by a strong financial consortium established in 2019, including Taiwanese and international banks alongside export credit agencies.

