Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants opens for applications

Source: Ministry for Culture and Heritage



“I am proud to announce that Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants is open for applications,” says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

The grants support historians, researchers and writers who are working on non-fiction projects that will significantly enhance our understanding of New Zealand’s past.

“Like past years, we expect to award 8 to 12 projects funding up to $12,000 each for research and writing costs. Applications are open until the 15th of October 2025.

This year is the last year for the Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants. The grants were set up in 1989-90 and were established using Lotteries funding of $1 million as seed funding held in trust. “Since the start of the grants, interest rates have declined, and from the early 2000s the Ministry has accessed the funding principal to meet higher and growing demand.

“Investment interest rates have been historically low since 2008, and the interest earned has not been sufficient to meet the demand on the grants.

“Over the last 15 years, the original funding model has become unsustainable. Because alternative methods of funding the grants have not been identified, we have unfortunately now arrived at the end point for Whiria Te Mahara.

“It is fantastic to see the impact these grants have made over their lifetime. Since 1990 the fund has supported over 380 projects, distributing almost $3.7 million. The grants have supported some of New Zealand’s best-known historians and some of our most influential historical works on diverse topics.

“The grants have advanced research, resulted in publications, and had a place in career development of history talent throughout Aotearoa.”

Manatū Taonga will explore options to support Aotearoa New Zealand’s historical community following the conclusion of this fund.

“While it is sad that the grants are coming to an end, I am also excited to see the final projects awarded funding through Whiria Te Mahara.

“Start working on your application and send it in. This is your last opportunity to be part of Whiria Te Mahara New Zealand History Grants’ journey” says Leauanae.