Unions celebrate new pay transparency law

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi is celebrating the passage of Labour MP Camilla Belich’s Employment Relations (Employee Remuneration Disclosure) Amendment Bill into law. The Bill will protect working people who want to discuss or disclose their pay.

“This Bill represents a significant step towards pay transparency for workers. We are thrilled that is has been supported across the House and will now become law,” said NZCTU Secretary Melissa Ansell-Bridges.

“Illegal and unfair pay gaps are a huge problem in this country. This is in part because employers have imposed a culture of secrecy around pay. Often workers have had no way of finding out if they are being paid what they’re worth.

“Pay secrecy has shielded unfair and unlawful practices that should be brought to light.

“Workers have a right to discuss their own pay rates with whoever they please. Their pay is their own business. Bosses should not be able to impose secrecy over personal information.

“Unions have been campaigning for pay transparency because it is a step towards a culture of openness in workplaces. It will help address persistent pay gaps.

“At a time when working people are facing relentless attacks, it’s great that we can take a moment to celebrate a win,” said Ansell-Bridges.

