TOJOY Shared Holding Group’s 8th China Unicorn Carnival Celebrates Milestone Success, Paving the Way for Private Sector Growth

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2025 – The 8th China Unicorn Carnival, marking TOJOY Shared Holding Group’s 34th anniversary, concluded in Beijing on August 18, bringing together more than 2,000 leaders from business, government, and academia. Under the theme “Private Enterprises’ Second Leap,” the event explored critical challenges and opportunities for private enterprises, offering innovative strategies for sustainable growth. Beyond being a high-profile gathering of ideas, the event reaffirmed TOJOY’s vital role in advancing high-quality development in China’s private economy through strategic, actionable initiatives.

Ge Jun, Co-Chairman of TOJOY Shared Holding Group and the Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY Shared Enterprise Services, highlighted the pivotal role of platform ecosystems in transforming business models. “The future will belong to businesses that either build platforms or leverage them,” he said.

Driving the Next Leap for Private Enterprises

In his keynote speech, “Private Enterprises’ Second Leap in a Changing Era,” Ge Jun, Co-Chairman of TOJOY Shared Holding Group and the Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY Shared Enterprise Services, highlighted the pivotal role of platform ecosystems in transforming business models. “The future will belong to businesses that either build platforms or leverage them,” he said.

Using TOJOY’s Boss Cloud platform and NVIDIA’s CUDA ecosystem as examples, GE Jun outlined the critical role platform-driven ecosystems play in unlocking growth potential. He encouraged private enterprises to explore new consumer markets, especially in the emerging “emotional value” economy, while building new growth drivers by capitalizing on their core strengths. He also highlighted the importance of using platform ecosystems to expand globally and capitalize on opportunities arising from favorable policies. Calling for innovation and collaboration, GE Jun stressed that businesses must harness the synergies of platforms to drive disruptive value and shared success.

Wang Min, Executive President and Secretary-General of the China General Chamber of Commerce, reinforced this message at the opening ceremony, stressing the need for collaboration and innovation to navigate today’s challenging economic landscape. He praised TOJOY’s platform-driven model for optimizing resource allocation and driving sustainable growth in the private sector.

Boss Cloud Surpasses 6 Million Users, Cementing Leadership in Smart Ecosystems

The event marked a significant milestone for TOJOY’s flagship platform, Boss Cloud, which has now surpassed 6 million registered users. This achievement underscores the platform’s growing influence and its ability to aggregate resources, reflecting the broader digitalization and intelligent transformation sweeping through China’s private economy.

As one of China’s premier big-data resource platforms for entrepreneurs, Boss Cloud connects businesses across industries, regions, and stages of development. The platform employs advanced AI technology to match companies with opportunities, helping them identify markets, expand resources, build networks, and seize new growth potential.

Boss Cloud’s strong growth is driven by TOJOY’s ongoing investment in AI innovation. Its proprietary Tianxingqiong AI model has reached key milestones, including certification from China’s Cyberspace Administration for deep synthesis algorithms and regulatory approval for generative AI services in 2025. These developments enable the platform to deliver smarter, faster, and more accurate solutions to its growing user base.

Platforms and AI Propel the Future of Private Economic Growth

Boss Cloud’s success is closely tied to supportive national policies, such as the implementation of the Private Economy Promotion Law and the Interim Measures for Generative AI Services Management, which provide a favorable environment for compliant AI enterprises like TOJOY. Reflecting on these developments, Ge Jun remarked, “Boss Cloud’s 6 million users are living proof of the win-win logic of a shared ecosystem. Moving forward, businesses must align with policy directions and embrace platform ecosystems to seize opportunities in an ever-changing economic landscape.”

Having witnessed the evolution of private enterprises over its 34-year journey, TOJOY continues to lead the sector’s transformation from traditional models to the digital and intelligent age. Looking ahead, the company remains committed to empowering businesses through platform-driven solutions and AI-powered innovations, injecting new momentum into China’s economy. With its 6 million users, TOJOY aims to write a new chapter in the growth and transformation of the country’s private economy.

Hashtag: #TOJOY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.