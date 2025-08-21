Overseas merchandise trade: July 2025 – Stats NZ information release

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Overseas merchandise trade: July 2025 – information release
21 August 2025
Overseas merchandise trade statistics provide information on imports and exports of merchandise goods between New Zealand and other countries.
Key facts
This release refers to trade in goods only.
In July 2025, compared with July 2024:
- goods exports rose by $626 million (10 percent), to $6.7 billion
- goods imports rose by $183 million (2.6 percent), to $7.3 billion
- the monthly trade balance was a deficit of $578 million.
Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files: