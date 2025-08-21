Operation Harvest bears fruit for Police

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird:

South Island Organised Crime Police have arrested two men and seized a large amount of methamphetamine and cash during search warrants executed at addresses in Christchurch and Dunedin this week.

The five-week investigation was terminated after the three addresses were searched on Monday 18 August.

Police seized over half a kilogram of methamphetamine, worth approximately $192,000, as well as $67,000 in cash from the properties.

A 38-year-old man is remanded in custody and is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on 17 September, charged with supplying methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and breach of the Corrections Act 2004.

A 66-year-old man is due to appear in Dunedin District Court on 9 September, charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

If you have any information about those who may be involved in the supply of harmful and illicit drugs, please contact us via 105 either online or over the phone.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

As the matter is before the Court, Police are not able to comment further at this time.

