Greatest ever protection for Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana

Date: 21 August 2025 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation

“The nature of the Hauraki Gulf is incredibly unique and is home to amazing wildlife not found anywhere else in the world. For some, like our most endangered bird, the tara iti, this is one of their last remaining habitats,” Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

“The beauty of the Gulf is a catalyst for local economies through tourism, recreation and fishing. The NZ Institute of Economic Research recently estimated its economic value at $100 billion.

“Sadly, many of us have also seen the effects of the Gulf’s long-standing ecological decline leading to kina barrens and habitat loss.

“Today, the Government has taken bold action for nature. The progression of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Act through the Committee of the Whole stage in Parliament is a big step toward delivering the most significant increase in marine protection in over a decade for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Overall, we are establishing High Protection Areas for 800 square kilometres of the Gulf while limited ring-net fishing will only be allowed in three per cent of the total area protected under this Bill. This will be reviewed after three years.”

The Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai will lead the changes and educate the public on the new rules.

“A new team of DOC Marine Rangers are out on the water already. They will be educating the public, ensuring compliance, and monitoring the effectiveness of the changes,” Mr Potaka says.

“The newly protected areas range from the waters surrounding the Mokohīnau Islands in the North to the Aldermen Islands in the Coromandel and critical habitats closer to Auckland.

“The legislation also ensures we balance the needs of communities, the environment and the economy.

“The Gulf is a place that many have a deep connection to, including myself, and it is the most popular fishing and boating area in the country. It is home to many precious habitats, including biologically important kelp forests, dog cockle beds and fragile coral. One-third of all seabirds that breed in Aotearoa nest in the Gulf.

“The Act is about ensuring we protect this taonga for future generations. We want to bring back more fish, more variety, more biodiversity to restore the health and mauri of the Gulf and improve fishing over time.

“The world’s first marine reserve, Goat Island / Te Hāwere a Maki (Cape Rodney – Okakari Point) celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. This marine reserve will more than triple in size as part of the Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act.

“We know marine protection works and Goat Island is an exceptional example. It is home to one of the most diverse marine habitats in the country and is an educational, scientific and tourism hub with 350,000 visitors per year. It also pumps out ten times more snapper than any comparable bit of coast in the Gulf.”

