AIA Singapore partners with Mount Alvernia to deliver sustainable, quality, and cost-effective healthcare solutions

Pictured from left to right: Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital and Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2025 – AIA Singapore and Mount Alvernia Hospital today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on initiatives aimed at advancing sustainable healthcare solutions and delivering high-quality, affordable care to Singapore residents.

This MoU, signed today by Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, and Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital Singapore, will focus on three key areas of collaboration:

Advancing innovative healthcare solutions that enhance patient experiences and outcomes.

Jointly creating sustainable and cost-effective healthcare solutions that will benefit AIA Singapore policyholders and patients at Mount Alvernia Hospital.

Driving positive impact across the healthcare industry through strong industry leadership and shared expertise.



Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, said, “Evolving healthcare needs make it more essential than ever to keep care both accessible and sustainable for all Singaporeans. At AIA Singapore, we are dedicated to continuous innovation—always seeking new ways to protect and enhance the health of our community. Through our partnership with Mount Alvernia Hospital, we combine the expertise of a leading health insurer and a trusted healthcare provider to unlock advanced healthcare solutions that are high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable. Together, we strive to make a positive impact and strengthen Singapore’s healthcare ecosystem. With this strategic partnership, we champion innovation and accessibility in healthcare, ensuring every Singaporean has the opportunity to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”

Dr. James Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Alvernia Hospital, said “This partnership between Mount Alvernia Hospital and AIA Singapore is rooted in a shared goal to provide patients with our comprehensive multidisciplinary healthcare that is accessible, affordable and efficient. We hope this partnership will benefit our patients in terms of the medical care given and the seamless experience from the moment patients step into our hospital.”

This partnership builds on AIA Singapore’s ongoing efforts to better support the health and well-being of its policyholders.

AIA Singapore has also introduced numerous initiatives to effectively address the evolving needs of policyholders. In 2024, AIA Singapore introduced access to on-demand teleconsultations as well as mental wellness services, paediatric care, and home health screenings for all AIA insured members with AIA personal policies[1].

Additionally, the company introduced significant enhancements to its corporate insurance policies in October 2024[2]. These enhancements included a first-in-market expanded inpatient coverage for mental health care, alongside other enhanced benefits, all offered at no additional premiums, benefitting over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, representing more than 20% of the nation’s population.

