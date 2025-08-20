Further alleged shooting incident in Levin

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries into an incident in Levin today where a person appears to have sustained a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were called to Bartholomew Road at 12pm.

A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are speaking with people to help determine who was involved and what took place.

Police are continuing to investigate two other shooting incidents in Levin this week – one on Hinemoa Street on Monday evening, and on Mabel Street early on Tuesday morning – and will be working to determine any potential links between them.

“We are, and will continue to dedicate significant resources into finding the people responsible for this senseless violence,” says Manawatu Area Commander Ross Grantham.

“There will be a visible Police presence while we continue our investigations.”

“If you have any information, for the good of our community, please come forward before more people are hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to make a report online, or call 105.

Please use the following reference number:

P063544224 for the Bartholomew Road shooting

P063528842 for the Hinemoa Street shooting

P063530513 for the Mabel Street shooting.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

