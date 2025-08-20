Cabinet approves next steps on greyhound racing industry

Source: New Zealand Government

Cabinet has formally agreed this week to the closure of the greyhound racing industry in New Zealand.

A bill will be drafted to bring this decision into law. The move follows last December’s announcement of the Government’s in-principle decision to end greyhound racing as of 31 July 2026.

The decision was made following ongoing concerns about animal welfare and three reviews of the industry (2013, 2017, 2021) which all outlined significant safety issues.

Cabinet also agreed in full to the recommendations contained in an interim report of the Ministerial Advisory Committee – set up to plan the transition away from greyhound racing

Racing Minister Winston Peters says the Committee’s report provides a clear path to ensure the welfare of the dogs, and certainty around the wind-down process.

“Having a comprehensive plan is crucial. First, a key part of this work is the re-homing of racing greyhounds and now we have a clear way forward. Second, it gives those involved in greyhound racing the certainty to plan their transition to other work,” Mr Peters says.

The Committee has been consulting with representatives of the greyhound racing sector, rehoming agencies, animal welfare groups and government agencies to develop its recommendations.

The Committee’s report outlines the changes to the law needed to close the industry. These recommendations include setting up a Transition Agency funded by the TAB. The agency would manage the re-homing programme and support of industry participants through the closure process.

Mr Peters says he intends to appoint Committee members Heather Simpson (Chair), Murray Johnson and Lindsay Burton to the board of the Transition Agency when it is established.

The Bill to formally end greyhound racing will be introduced to Parliament later this year. The public will be able to make submissions to the select committee as part of the process.

“It is important people get the opportunity to have their say. The decision to end greyhound racing was not one Cabinet took lightly. I acknowledge the impact that closing the industry will have on those involved.

“But globally the industry is winding down, with Tasmania recently announcing an end to greyhound racing. The bottom line is too many dogs continue to die and be seriously injured, and it is time to do the right thing,” says Mr Peters.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee’s report can be found here. Further information on the review of the greyhound racing industry can be found on the Department of Internal Affairs website.

