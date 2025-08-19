SSSTC Launches World’s First Industrial M.2 SSD Featuring KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH™ Technology and PCIe® 5.0 Interface

Source: Media Outreach

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 August 2025 – Solid State Storage Technology Corporation (SSSTC) proudly announces the launch of the SSSTC CA8 Series, the world’s first industrial M.2 SSD built with BiCS FLASH™ generation 8 3D flash memory technology and a PCIe® Gen5 x4 interface. Offered in the industry-standard M.2 2280 form factor, the SSSTC CA8 Series is available in 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities.

The SSSTC CA8 Series is the world’s first industrial M.2 SSD to combine KIOXIA’s 8th-generation BiCS FLASH™ 3D NAND technology with PCIe Gen5 x4 interface, image credit SSSTC.

The SSSTC CA8 Series complies with PCIe® 5.0 and NVMe™ 2.0, supporting ultra-high-speed data access with transfer rates up to 32 GT/s per-lane—doubling the throughput of PCIe® 4.0 interface. With SLC caching, the SSSTC CA8 Series achieves sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 12,000 MB/s, along with random performance of up to 2,000K IOPS (read) and 1,600K IOPS (write) — making it one of the fastest industrial SSDs on the market.

At its core is KIOXIA’s 8th generation BiCS FLASH™ 218-layer 3D TLC NAND Flash Memory with CMOS directly Bonded to Array (CBA) wafer bonding technology , enabling a 20% improvement in write performance, over 10% reduction in read latency, and up to 30% better power consumption. These enhancements make the SSSTC CA8 Series a critical enabler for data-intensive edge computing and high-performance industrial workloads.

Designed for long-term reliability and broad system compatibility, the SSSTC CA8 Series features:

• MTBF exceeding 3 million hours

• Wide operating temperature range (0 °C to 85 °C)

• Supply longevity of 5 to 10 years

Its robust durability and consistent performance make it ideal for demanding applications such as AIoT, factory automation, networking, in-vehicle systems, and edge servers—especially those involving Edge AI workloads.

To ensure data integrity and system resilience, the CA8 Series includes:

• High-performance ECC

• Power Loss Notification (PLN) to prevent data corruption during unexpected shutdowns

• AES-256 encryption and TCG Opal support for advanced data protection

As a subsidiary of KIOXIA, SSSTC is committed to delivering highly stable, high-performance SSD solutions to global enterprise and industrial customers. The SSSTC CA8 Series is scheduled to enter mass production in Q4 2025. For more information, please visit the SSSTC website

