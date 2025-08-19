Federated Farmers Statement – “Greenpeace misleading public on glyphosate”

Source: Federated Farmers



Federated Farmers Statement: Greenpeace is once again manufacturing outrage and trying to scare New Zealanders with alarmist headlines that have no basis in science, Federated Farmers says.

“This time, they’ve turned their attention to glyphosate, one of the most widely used and well-researched weedkillers in the world,” Federated Farmers arable chair David Birkett says.

“They claim a proposed change to New Zealand’s allowed glyphosate levels is a threat to public health, but it’s complete and utter nonsense that they’re peddling.

“Our food system is one of the safest in the world. Greenpeace knows that, but fear is more useful to them than facts.”

Birkett says the latest campaign from Greenpeace is just another chapter in a long-running saga of scaremongering and political spin.

“For decades, Greenpeace has spread misinformation about dairy farmers – now they’ve shifted their attention to arable farmers.

"Once again, they've lied to the public, and hardworking Kiwi farmers who pay the price.

“This is not a food safety issue – it’s a publicity stunt.”

One of the central claims from Greenpeace is a possible increase to glyphosate levels will result in the chemical ending up in people’s cereal bowls.

But Birkett says what’s completely missing from their messaging is that this change, even if it goes ahead, won’t affect what’s actually on Kiwi tables.

“Let me be very clear: New Zealand-grown grain for human food – like bread and breakfast cereal – is not treated with glyphosate.

“Under strict contracts with local mills, our farmers aren’t allowed to use it on those crops,” he says.

“That’s not changing. Those contracts will remain in place, so even if rules shift on paper, your porridge and your sandwich bread, if made from Kiwi grain, are still be free from glyphosate.”

Federated Farmers says the real insult here is that Greenpeace is painting a false picture of how New Zealand food is grown – damaging public trust and dragging honest farmers through the mud for the sake of a headline.

“It makes me wonder what the folks at Greenpeace have been putting in their porridge,” Birkett says.

“Our growers are following the rules, and our food is safe, but Greenpeace would rather stoke fear than deal honestly in facts.”

He says the rules around glyphosate – like all food safety standards – are set by the Ministry for Primary Industries, based on science and expert risk assessments.

“These decisions are made by scientists, experts who dedicate their careers to keeping our food safe.

“They would never approve anything that posed a real risk to human health,” Birkett says.

“We trust MPI, we follow the science, and if MPI changes the rules, farmers will comply – just like we always have.”

What makes Greenpeace’s outrage particularly hollow, Birkett says, is their silence on imported grain.

“Up to 70% of the wheat products eaten in New Zealand, like bread and biscuits, are made from imported milling wheat,” he says.

“Those imports are allowed to contain glyphosate residues at levels three times higher than what MPI is proposing for New Zealand grain.

“So, where’s the outrage about that?

“It’s not there – because it doesn’t fit Greenpeace’s narrative. They’d rather go after hardworking Kiwi farmers who are already doing the right thing.”

Federated Farmers says Kiwis can be confident that their cereals are safe.

“Our food is safe, and it always has been,” Birkett says.

“When it comes to questions about food safety, Kiwis should take advice from scientists and public health experts – not ranting Greenpeace activists trying to boost donations.”

He says this latest stunt is further proof that Greenpeace no longer deserves charitable status in New Zealand.

“This is not a charity acting in the public good. It’s an extreme activist group waging a vicious misinformation campaign to score cheap political points and raise money,” Birkett says.

“That campaign is incredibly dangerous. It’s undermining confidence in the food system, scaring families, and they just don’t seem to care – as long as donations keep flowing.” He says it’s time to hold the group accountable and strip them of their charitable status.

“Greenpeace has crossed a line. If they want to campaign, fine – but do it honestly. Don’t spread misinformation about the hard-working farming families who feed this country.

“In the meantime, Kiwis can trust that our grains are safe, our farmers are doing the right thing, and the real food safety experts, not political activists, are making the rules.”