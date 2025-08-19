Consumer NZ – 25,000-strong petition for supermarkets to price it right adds weight to Minister Willis’ warning

Source: Consumer NZ

Today, Consumer NZ will present its Price It Right petition to Minister for Economic Growth, Nicola Willis, who said she was considering stronger penalties for supermarkets who get their pricing wrong.

Consumer NZ chief executive, Jon Duffy, says handing over this petition is a significant milestone in the advocacy organisation’s fight for accurate supermarket pricing.

“Supermarkets have had plenty of opportunity to sort this out themselves. It’s time for the government to step in and make supermarkets price it right, and tens of thousands of New Zealanders agree. People want clear pricing rules, automatic compensation and stronger penalties when supermarkets get it wrong,” said Duffy.

In 2024, the Commerce Commission estimated pricing errors were likely to be costing shoppers tens of millions of dollars every year. Recent research by Consumer (April 2025) found 62% of New Zealanders noticed a pricing inaccuracy at the supermarket.

“If supermarkets can’t get their pricing right, they – rather than shoppers – should face the consequences,” said Duffy.

The petition will be presented on the steps of Parliament at 9am, Tuesday 19 August.

About the Price It Right petition

Consumer’s petition asks the government to introduce a mandatory supermarket pricing accuracy code with:

clear pricing rules requirements for supermarkets to automatically compensate consumers when pricing errors occur (for example, by requiring products to be provided free of charge if the shelf price is cheaper than the scanned price, there is a special that doesn’t offer a genuine saving or there is incorrect unit pricing)

the requirement for shoppers’ rights to be clearly disclosed both in store and online

infringement notice powers and much higher penalties (similar to those in Australia) for misleading pricing and promotions.

“We know that all the problems in the supermarket sector won’t be fixed overnight, but new rules like those in our proposed code will help put money back in the pockets of New Zealanders.

“This petition, which has the support of more than 25,000 New Zealanders, s

