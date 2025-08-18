Appeal for information following aggravated robbery, Palmerston North

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

Manawatu Area Police are appealing for information and witnesses following an aggravated robbery of a man on Thursday 14 August.

At around 9:40pm a man was assaulted and robbed, by three male suspects, near the corner of Linton Street and Church Street.

The victim sustained moderate injuries and is understandably very shaken by this incident.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this attack, particularly the two women who assisted the victim.

We are also asking for anyone that may have information on the attack to please come forward.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online. Please reference file number 250815/1380.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

