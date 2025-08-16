Operation Sturbridge: Police investigation carries on 45 years since Alicia’s murder

Source: New Zealand Police

Forty-five years ago, Alicia O’Reilly was tragically raped and murdered in her Avondale family home.

Police continue to investigate the events on Canal Road in the early hours of 16 August 1980.

No one has yet been held accountable for the 6-year-old girl’s death.

In 2020, Police began a re-investigation into the homicide under Operation Sturbridge.

In recent years a trial has been under way for a new genetic investigative tool, which may provide new leads after a DNA sample was obtained.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who oversees the investigation, says Police are continuing to work methodically through the trial of Investigative Genetic Genealogy.

“This is a slow process, and we are working carefully through this trial,” he says.

“Modern scientific technology continues to advance, and we are working very closely with PHF Science to try and establish a DNA link to a potential offender.”

No matter how much time passes, Detective Inspector Beard hasn’t given up hope.

“We would dearly like to give Alicia’s family the answers they so deeply deserve after all this time,” he says.

“They continue to suffer from not knowing who is responsible for this crime.

“My thoughts are with them today especially.”

Police are determined to bring about a resolution in the investigation.

“Even after all these years, if there is someone out there who has any knowledge as to who was involved.

“Police want to hear from you – it’s not too late,” Detective Inspector Beard says.

Operation Sturbridge has used the expertise of the Behavioural Science Unit through the course of the investigation, particularly re-examining persons of interest.

“Part of the investigation is looking at reviewing every person who was considered a person of interest back in 1980, whether they were eliminated or not – even those who may have passed away.

“Our aim is to solve the case and give the family the answers.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI