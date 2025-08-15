Universities – Cutting-edge healthcare technology to showcase in heart of South Auckland – U0A

New Zealand’s medical technology innovation hub, Medtech-iQ Aotearoa will hold an inaugural showcase in the heart of South Auckland this month.



MedTech Explorer will be an interactive showcase of MedTech innovations – from life-saving medical devices and AI-powered diagnostics, to wearable health tech and digital solutions shaping the future of healthcare. The event will bring researchers, innovators and experts together with cutting-edge healthcare technology alongside South Auckland communities.



Open to the public with free admission, the event will be held at the Fale in Māngere on 28 August.



University of Auckland’s Strategic Partnership Lead of Auckland Bioengineering Institute Dr Diana Siew, co-leads the national Te Titoki Mataora | Medtech Research Translator programme, the foundation of Medtech-iQ Aotearoa. She also chairs the national stewardship group of Medtech-iQ Aotearoa.



Her vision is to develop capability in NZ to create new medical technologies with a focus on health and equity. She aims for the Fale showcase to inspire young Pacific people and entrepreneurs to participate in the sector, highlighting opportunities for high-value jobs, supporting Pacific community health and encouraging the start of their own tech businesses.



“It’s important to meet the Pacific community in the heart of their neighbourhood. This is a such a wonderful opportunity to introduce Pacific youth to the wonders of the latest technology meeting the urgent demands of the health sector.



“This event offers the community a unique look up-close, to not only learn the latest techniques and equipment available, but also to showcase to our young people possible career pathways about making a real difference to the lives of whānau and fri