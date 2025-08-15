Name release – Fatal Police shooting, Bryndwr, Christchurch

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute to Superintendent Tony Hill, Canterbury District Commander:

Police can now release the name of the woman who died after she was shot by Police at a Christchurch address on Wednesday night.

She was 53-year-old Te Arohanui Pohio, who resided at the address in Bryndwr.

Our thoughts remain with her loved ones at this extremely difficult time, and we continue to offer them the necessary support.

A post-mortem examination was completed today, and her death will be referred to the Coroner.

As of this morning, a 47-year-old man remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital, following surgery yesterday.

Cordons and a scene guard remain in place at the address this morning as Police continue the ongoing scene examination. These cordons will remain in place until the scene examination is completed in the coming days.

