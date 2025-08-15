Burglars caught out on the job

Source: New Zealand Police

Two alleged burglars who broke into a vacant restaurant have bitten off more than they could chew after being caught in the act.

At about 2.47am, Police were alerted to a possible break-in at a commercial premises on Beach Road.

Senior Sergeant Tony Turner, Auckland City Police, says a nearby security guard had witnessed two people inside the building and raised the alarm.

“Officers quickly arrived and located one man carrying a black suitcase filled with property.

“A search of the building then located another man, attempting to hide from Police,” he says.

“I commend our Police staff who flooded the area quickly and located these offenders.

“I also want to extend our thanks to the security guard who observed suspicious behaviour and reported it to Police on 111 straight away, enabling the quick apprehension of the two men.”

Two men, aged 58 and 46, will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with burglary.

