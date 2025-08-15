Banking and Finance – ASB drops mortgage rates

Source: ASB

ASB has today reduced four of its fixed home lending rates, including some of its most popular terms.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Personal Banking Adam Boyd says “We’ve got tens of thousands of customers due to refix onto lower rates in 2025, and we know any rate reduction is going to help these households, with savings they can put towards other important things. By Christmas, around 90% of customers holding a fixed home loan are likely to be on a rate less than 6%.”

ASB also reduced some term deposit rates by between 5 and 15 basis points.

All rate decreases are effective immediately.

Fixed home lending term Previous rate New rate Rate decrease 6-month 5.29% 5.12% – 17 bps 1-year 4.89% 4.79% – 10 bps 18-months 4.89% 4.79% – 10 bps 2-year 4.95% 4.89% – 6 bps

MIL OSI