Weather News – Winter sun before a cloudier, wetter weekend – MetService

Source: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 14 – Monday 18 August – MetService is forecasting a mix of weather for the rest of the working week, with showers for some, but also plenty of sunny skies. However, a switch back to active weather is on the horizon as wetter, windier weather returns for the second half of the weekend into early next week.

The past week has been a true reminder that we are still in winter as cold weather gripped the country.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says, “Wellington’s Kelburn weather station went 113 hours where the temperature was below 10°C, its second longest run in the last decade, only surpassed by the 155-hour run in August 2016.”

Today (Thursday) the sun is out in full display for many places, helping ease the chill. However, for parts of Northland and Auckland, the day may also come with a possible heavy shower. For most across Aotearoa New Zealand, Friday is shaping up as a great opportunity to make the most of winter sunshine.

While dry weather prevails for Saturday morning sports for most, the picture changes during the second half of the day as weather desc

MIL OSI