RMA reforms to deliver jobs and growth

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government’s second RMA Amendment Bill has passed into law, bringing in sweeping changes to many of the handbrakes on New Zealanders’ lives, helping to drive economic growth, and laying the groundwork for job creation,” RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Resource Management Act (RMA) has been holding New Zealand back for decades. It has let successive governments and councils say ‘no’ to progress, ‘no’ to development, and ‘no’ to building the houses, infrastructure, clean energy and other important projects that New Zealanders need to get ahead,” Mr Bishop says.

“Our full replacement for the RMA will be introduced to Parliament this year, be passed into law next year, and be in effect by 2027- but in the meantime, through this Amendment Bill, we’re making it quicker and simpler to consent renewable energy, boost housing supply, and reduce red tape for the primary sector.

“The Bill contains five broad packages of changes which will remove roadblocks and cut red tape holding back progress for:

Infrastructure and renewable energy

Housing, including a streamlined process for removing heritage protections

Farming and the primary sector

Emergency and natural hazards package

Resource Management system improvements

“We also added a new provision which requires Auckland Council to allow even greater housing and development around key stations benefitting from City Rail Link investment, to ensure Aucklanders reap the full benefits of this transformational investment into the city.

“We added changes to ensure a more cost-effective transition between the current RMA and the upcoming new planning system by putting a stop to councils making RMA plan or policy statement changes until the new system is in place in 2027. There will be some exemptions for important work that aligns with Government priorities, or for activities such as managing natural hazards.

“Alongside this change, we added a new a new regulation making power that will allow the responsible Minister to recommend changes or even removal of parts of council RMA plans and policy statements that are proven to be holding back economic growth, development, or job creation.

“This week we also took urgent action to prevent what could have amounted to a ‘stop work’ notice for thousands of New Zealand farmers, by further amending the Bill to broaden what water discharges can be allowed as a permitted activity.

“And, to the great excitement of countless Wellingtonians, we added a provision that removes heritage protections from the unsafe and derelict Gordon Wilson Flats in Wellington, clearing the way for the flats to be demolished so that new student accommodation can be built.”

“This legislation is part of our wider three-phase RMA reform programme. In Phase One, before Christmas last year, we repealed the previous government’s overly complex RMA changes.

“Phase Two is now well underway, with our Fast-track one-stop shop up and running, the biggest package of national direction changes in New Zealand’s history being worked through with decisions due before the end of this year, and this second Amendment Bill delivering meaningful improvements.

“Phase Three will see the complete replacement of the RMA with two new laws that better reflect the importance of private property rights. The new planning system legislation will be introduced to Parliament before the end of this year, pass into law next year, and be in effect by 2027.”

The Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill will be enacted the day after it receives royal assent, which is expected in the coming days.

