Have your say on the proposal for a second toll point for Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

What do you think of the proposal to add a second toll point on the State Highway 2 (SH2) Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road? NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) wants you to have your say.

Public consultation is now live and runs through to 5pm Thursday 28 August 2025.

NZTA is proposing an amendment be made to the toll scheme to allow for an additional toll point to be installed on the SH2 Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road. This enables motorists travelling between Domain Road Interchange and the Pāpāmoa East Interchange to be charged a toll price, contributing toward debt repayment for the construction of this state highway.

“Tolling is an important tool in our kete to support accelerated growth and economic productivity in the region,” says Susan Collins, Regional Manager of System Design for NZTA.

“It’s already been used effectively in Tauranga to bring forward the construction of new roads such as the State Highway 2 Tauranga Eastern Link and State Highway 29 Takitimu Drive toll roads.

“It was the intention of the existing toll scheme to ensure all Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road users make a direct contribution to the road they’re using. The location of the current toll gantry means users travelling between the Domain Road Interchange and the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange are not currently able to be tolled.

By installing a new toll point, people travelling between the Domain Road Interchange and the new Pāpāmoa East Interchange would pay a lower toll price than the current toll, reflecting the shorter distance travelled. The proposed prices being consulted on are:

$1.10 for light vehicles

$2.80 for heavy vehicles.

Vehicles travelling the full length of the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road, between Domain Road Interchange and Paengaroa Roundabout, would continue to pay current toll prices $2.30 for light vehicles and $5.60 for heavy vehicles.

The new toll point is expected to save $1.7 million in interest payments on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road loan and is estimated to bring the end date forward by 12 months.

If you’d like to make a submission go to: nzta.govt.nz/teltolling

