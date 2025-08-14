Fatal shooting, Bryndwr

Source: New Zealand Police

To be attributed to Canterbury District Commander, Superintendent Tony Hill:

A woman has died and a man has a critical injury after being shot by police in Christchurch overnight.

Police were called to a residential address in Clyde Road, Bryndwr about 11pm, after receiving a report of a man armed with a knife, threatening to hurt himself and his partner.

Officers arrived at the address a short time later and a woman ran from the house, followed by a man armed with a knife.

Believing the woman to be at risk of imminent serious harm, police shot the man, critically injuring him.

The woman subsequently picked up the knife and threatened police.

Officers appealed for her to put the weapon down, but she instead moved forward. She was also shot, sustaining critical injuries.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the woman but tragically she passed away a short time later.

The injured man was transported to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Scene guards are in place at the Clyde Road property, and nearby residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the coming days. A portion of the road will be closed.

We have spoken to next of kin, and our thoughts are with the family of those involved at this incredibly difficult time.

This was a distressing incident for the attending officers, and the appropriate support is being provided to them.

A critical incident investigation into the incident is under way and the incident will also be referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA), as is standard for any incident involving a police shooting.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI