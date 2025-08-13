No escape for car thief

Source: New Zealand Police

A swift response saw an alleged offender’s joy ride end with a trip to Auckland for court.

Around 5.30am on Monday 11 August, a member of the public heard their vehicle start up outside their house in Kaiwaka and drive away.

Police were quickly on the scene and Eagle deployed to the area, who located the vehicle travelling through Wellsford.

“Eagle continued to track the vehicle as it made its way south,” Waitematā North Area Response Manager Senior Sergeant Carl Fowlie says.

“Staff were able to deploy spikes successfully near Makarau.”

The vehicle came to a stop on Kaipara Coast Highway and the sole occupant ran towards the Makarau River.

Delta has tracked the alleged offender, and he was taken into custody without any issue.

“This was good work by our staff resulting in the man’s arrest,” Senior Sergeant Fowlie says.

“Police will not tolerate this type of brazen offending in our community.”

A 49-year-old man appeared in the North Shore District Court charged with burglary, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle recklessly. He has been remanded in custody to reappear on 2 October.

