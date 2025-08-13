Get your gloves dirty for a good cause this winter

Source: Environment Canterbury Regional Council

Upcoming planting events

Forest & Bird plantings –14 June and 19 July

There are two Forest & Bird plantings happening in The Sanctuary – Saturday 14 June and Saturday 19 July. Both events start at 9:30am and our rangers will be around to help out. Find out more and RSVP.

KidsFest – Come plant with me – 12 July

On Saturday 12 July at 10am, we will be hosting a Kidsfest event encouraging tamariki to plant some native trees and learn about why we have chosen those plants. This event is located in Te Rauakaaka. Find out more.

Community planting, Templers Island – 2 August

Join us on Saturday 2 August at Templers Island to plant along the southern bank of the Waimakariri River. This event starts at 10am and finishes with a free BBQ lunch for our volunteers. RSVP here.

Waimakariri off road clean-up event – 10 August

Rubbish pick-up events are a simple but powerful way to care for our environment. Rubbish dropped in the parks can end up along our coasts and oceans after getting blown into our rivers and being dragged downstream.

We will be hosting a clean-up event on Sunday 10 August near Harrs Road. A BBQ lunch will be provided. RSVP here.

Youth Rōpū planting – 16 August

The Environment Canterbury Youth Rōpū is hosting a planting day at Templers Island on Sunday 16 August. Come along at 10am to meet the Rōpū members and our rangers and enjoy a BBQ lunch as a reward for your hard work. RSVP here.

Community planting, Baynons Brake – 13 September

The northern bank of the Waimakariri River is our focus on Saturday 13 September. Planting starts at 10am and there will be a free BBQ lunch. RSVP here.