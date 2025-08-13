Get your gloves dirty for a good cause this winter

Source: Environment Canterbury Regional Council
Upcoming planting events
Forest & Bird plantings –14 June and 19 July
There are two Forest & Bird plantings happening in The Sanctuary – Saturday 14 June and Saturday 19 July. Both events start at 9:30am and our rangers will be around to help out. Find out more and RSVP.
KidsFest – Come plant with me – 12 July
On Saturday 12 July at 10am, we will be hosting a Kidsfest event encouraging tamariki to plant some native trees and learn about why we have chosen those plants. This event is located in Te Rauakaaka. Find out more.
Community planting, Templers Island – 2 August
Join us on Saturday 2 August at Templers Island to plant along the southern bank of the Waimakariri River. This event starts at 10am and finishes with a free BBQ lunch for our volunteers. RSVP here.
Waimakariri off road clean-up event – 10 August
Rubbish pick-up events are a simple but powerful way to care for our environment. Rubbish dropped in the parks can end up along our coasts and oceans after getting blown into our rivers and being dragged downstream.
We will be hosting a clean-up event on Sunday 10 August near Harrs Road. A BBQ lunch will be provided. RSVP here.
Youth Rōpū planting – 16 August
The Environment Canterbury Youth Rōpū is hosting a planting day at Templers Island on Sunday 16 August. Come along at 10am to meet the Rōpū members and our rangers and enjoy a BBQ lunch as a reward for your hard work. RSVP here.
Community planting, Baynons Brake – 13 September
The northern bank of the Waimakariri River is our focus on Saturday 13 September. Planting starts at 10am and there will be a free BBQ lunch. RSVP here.
What should I bring?
Our rangers recommend bringing:
- a water bottle
- sturdy shoes/gumboots
- a sunhat if it’s warm
- a jacket if it’s rainy.
We provide portaloos, drinking water, spades and clean gloves, but feel free to bring your own equipment if you would prefer.
If you have further questions, please contact our duty ranger (duty.ranger@ecan.govt.nz). We look forward to seeing you!