Disruptive secondary teacher strikes condemned

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is extremely disappointed the secondary school teachers’ union (PPTA) has chosen to walk out of classrooms after only six days of bargaining.

Public Service Minister Judith Collins and Education Minister Erica Stanford say the union’s actions are disproportionate, particularly given that a fair and reasonable offer has been made.

“The PPTA had barely sat down at the bargaining table before taking this drastic action,” Ms Collins says.

“Bargaining requires genuine engagement and trade-offs from all parties. Instead of providing feedback or engaging constructively, the PPTA has chosen disruption.”

“This action is unduly disruptive to student learning, especially those preparing for important assessments and exams. It also places significant pressure on parents and caregivers, who must make alternative arrangements when their children are unable to attend school,” Ms Stanford says.

“We fully recognise the vital role teachers play in shaping the academic and personal development of our young people. They are a significant and valued workforce, and we are committed to supporting them.”

A secondary school teacher with 10 years of experience can currently earn up to $147,000, including allowances. The average salary for secondary teachers is now $100,000, up from $93,000 three years ago.

The offer made to secondary teachers reflects the current fiscal constraints and the substantial increases teachers have received over the past three years – an average increase of 14.5 per cent. The current offer includes a 3 per cent increase over three years, in addition to annual pay progression of between 4 per cent and 7.5 per cent.

“Rather than continuing constructive dialogue, the PPTA has chosen a path that disrupts students, families, and schools,” the Ministers say.

“We urge the PPTA to return to the bargaining table with a commitment to constructive dialogue and a realistic settlement – one that supports teachers, students, and the integrity of our public education system.”

