Wildberries launches ESG platform for charitable, environmental projects

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has launched an online portal called RWB Participation that enables users to learn about the company’s ESG projects and personally take part in charitable, social and environmental initiatives.

The platform’s Charity section features charitable foundations verified by the company that assist children, adults and the elderly, as well as supporting animals, environmental and cultural initiatives. Users will be able to support these foundations, with Wildberries to double the amount of user donations during the first month of the platform’s operation. The platform also enables users to sign up for volunteering projects across Russia.

“This project enables us to systematize our social and environmental initiatives in one place, ensuring transparent and accessible information about the company’s sustainability projects. But most importantly, the platform will unite the efforts of business, society, and foundations in socially significant and environmental projects, giving everyone the opportunity to easily contribute to charity, volunteering, and environmental care, as well as see the results of their involvement,” said Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim. “I believe what matters is not how much you have, but how much you give to others.”

RWB Participation responds to strong interest in ESG and charitable projects among Wildberries’ customers: according to a survey carried out by the company in May, 79% of customers have taken part in charitable initiatives, with 42% saying they do so currently and another 30% saying they would like to start. More than half of customers (55%) also said they take steps to help the environment.

Wildberries puts a strong emphasis on sustainability as part of its marketplace operations. The company has introduced AI-powered electric trucks with zero carbon emissions at its warehouses and sent more than 167,000 tons of waste for recycling in 2024. More than 1,600 Wildberries pick-up points are equipped with donation boxes for clothing and other items.

