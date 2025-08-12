UPDATE: Top of the South state highways – SH6 Rocks Road to reopen today

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

Friday 18 July 3:25pm

Emergency works on the bluff above State Highway 6 Rocks Road are almost complete and the route will soon be safe to reopen to traffic.

Contractors have worked hard to reopen the route this week, removing approximately 650 tonnes of material from the cliff face.

State Highway 6 Rocks Road will reopen to all road users at 6 o’clock tonight. Roadside barriers will be in place at the slip site.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi is focusing on the plan and designs for further resilience works on the cliff. Further updates will be provided when details are confirmed.

We appreciate this is a critical transport link for Nelson and its closure has created significant disruption and delays for the community.

NZTA/Waka Kotahi thanks everyone, drivers, residents, affected landowners and businesses for their patience and cooperation as contractors carried out this important work.

Contractors removing slip debris, SH6 Rocks Road

Given the impact of the recent weather events and flood damage across the top of the South Island, there remains an ongoing risk of slips, rock and tree falls, and the potential for further state highway closures – particularly if there is more heavy rain.

Road users can expect to encounter multiple road work and repair sites across the region and must allow extra time for their journeys. Road users are encouraged to check road conditions before they travel.

Monday 14 July 11:58am

State Highway 6 Rocks Road is expected to remain closed to traffic for at least the next two days.

Rob Service, System Manager Nelson/Tasman, says further inspections of the site were completed this morning.

“Geotechnical investigations confirm that heavy rain has created another unstable wedge of soil, with vegetation and rocks hanging above the highway. Pieces of debris are continuing to fall intermittently.”

“Our contractors have begun sluicing to remove the debris, which is being collected and removed at the base of the slip,” Mr. Service says.

Because of the ongoing risk to the public, Mr. Service says State Highway 6 must remain closed between Bisley Avenue and Richardson Street.

“We ask that everyone—drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians—obey the road closure while work to fix the slip continues. At this stage, we do not expect to have SH6 Rocks Road open before Thursday.”

Drivers and residents can expect ongoing travel delays and congestion while the closure remains in place – particularly during peak commuting times. People are encouraged to factor this into their travel plans.

Sunday 13 July 5:56pm

Work continues in Nelson and Tasman to restore the region’s critical state highway links.

Nelson’s link to Murchison and the West Coast was restored this afternoon with the reopening of State Highway 6 between Belgrove and Kohatu.

Work to reopen State Highway 6 at Rocks Road continues.

SH6 Rocks Road

Mark Owen, Regional Manager Lower North Island/Top of the South, says the situation with Rocks Road is serious.

“We have had crews up assessing the site, removing the material, and monitoring earth movement over the weekend.”

“This has shown that, for safety reasons, State Highway 6 Rocks Road must remain closed,” Mr Owen says.

Slip site, SH6 Rocks Road

Mr Owen says NZTA/Waka Kotahi will continue to work with Civil Defence and the Nelson City Council on the matter

“We will work together to develop a solution, and we will do this as quickly as possible.”

“However, it does mean the road closure must remain in place until further notice. There is a clear and present risk to public safety, which must be carefully managed,” Mr Owen says.

The closure will have a significant impact on traffic flows in and out of the city and Mr Owen warns drivers must be ready for it.

“Thousands of vehicles use this route daily, shifting them on to the detour route on Waimea Road will create congestion and delays – especially during morning and afternoon rush hours. We also ask that drivers use Waimea Road as the detour and avoid using smaller residential streets.”

“People need to be ready for this and plan their travel accordingly. If you can use public transport to get to work or delay your trip in and out of the city, please do so. This will help reduce pressure on the network,” Mr Owen says.

He also asks that the public respect the closure points in place.

“They are there to keep the public safe. Falling material has a very real potential to badly hurt or even kill you. Please stay clear while we work to reopen the road.”

Mr Owen says steps are in place ensure access to local businesses is available.

“They need to keep operating, which is why we have soft closure is in place at the intersection of Russell Street. People can get to these businesses and shops – we just ask no-one travel between Bisley Avenue and Richardson Street.”

SH6 Belgrove to Kohatu

Mr Owen says contractors made fantastic progress to reopen this section of State Highway 6, earlier today.

“It wasn’t just heavy rain that hammered the region over Friday and into Saturday, wind was a major problem too.”

“Hundreds of trees were brought down along this section of State Highway 6, and it has been an immense job to get them cleared, as well as tackle slips, rockfalls, and washouts. It also means the transport link between Nelson and the West Coast is restored,” Mr Owen says.

Treefalls, SH6 Belgrove – Kohatu

He says the other good news is that the stop bank built at Kohatu after the Motueka River breached its banks two weeks ago has held up well.

“This area was particularly hard hit just two weeks ago and it’s great to see the protection put in place worked.”

Stopbank by SH6, Kohatu

General advice

All other state highways are open, but it is not business as usual on the roads or for driving.

In Marlborough, State Highway 63, Korere-Tophouse Road to Waihopai Valley Road remains restricted to residents and essential travel only.

State Highway 60 Tākaka Hill, while open to light and heavy vehicles, has suffered slip and washout damage and extra care and time is needed when travelling this route. It is vulnerable to further disruptions and possible closure.

Across the network, because of weather damage, drivers must drive to the conditions and take extreme care when travelling. There remains an ongoing risk of slips, rock and tree falls, and the potential for further road closures. These may happen at short notice.

Road users can expect to encounter multiple road work and repair sites across the region and must allow extra time for their journeys.

Please follow all traffic management and temporary speed limits in place. They are there to keep the public and work crews safe.

More information

