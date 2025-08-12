Energy Sector – More than enough renewable gas for all NZ homes – GasNZ

Source: GasNZ

New Zealand could produce enough renewable gas from waste to supply all Kiwi households’ natural gas use two-to-three times over.

Jeffrey Clarke, chief executive of GasNZ, says that was a key message at GasNZ’s Biogas Bridge conference in Wellington last month, and was endorsed by Minister of Energy, Simon Watts in his opening speech.

“We welcome the Government’s endorsement of the role of biogas in ensuring our energy system is secure, affordable and increasingly renewable.

“If we are looking for proven solutions, we urgently need to make the rapid expansion of biogas a core part of New Zealand’s energy strategy, with really clear long-term signals from the Government that New Zealand wants biogas produced at scale.

“Biogas – renewable gas made from waste – is not some far-fetched idea,” Clarke says.

“It’s a key part of the natural gas supply in many developed countries, but right now New Zealand has only one facility: the Ecogas plant at Reporoa.

“Every year, we send over a million tons of food and organic waste to landfill.

“It’s appalling that we are not converting that valuable resource into the gas energy that our economy desperately needs.

“Converting waste into biogas also produces valuable biofertiliser, and bioCO2 that our primary sector needs.

“It really is a win-win-win strategy.

“If New Zealand decided to make renewable gas a priority, we could rapidly be producing two-three times the amount of natural gas used in Kiwi homes,” he says.

“The technology is well proven, and is used all around the world.

“Denmark currently supplies over 40% of its natural gas from biogas, and they are aiming for 100%.

“New Zealand could certainly have dozens of biogas plants up and running in just a few years if we can really bring some focus, some coordination, and get all the pieces in place.

“The faster we can accelerate biogas production, the better.”

Notes

Biogas Bridge was a forum organised by GasNZ and the Bioenergy Association of New Zealand to identify barriers in New Zealand to the rapid expansion of biogas production – especially biomethane, which can be fed straight into our natural gas network.

Minister Watts’s opening speech at the Biogas Bridge forum is here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/speech/speech-biogas-bridge-forum

Important terminology

Biogas is a renewable gas. Unlike fossil gas, its carbon comes from organic matter, so its use and release does not contribute to atmospheric CO2 level increase.

Biogas is typically produced by anaerobic digestion, which allows for the capture all gas and nutrients produced.

Biogas is also produced by landfills, and in wastewater treatment. In New Zealand, much of this biogas is flared (burned), which is a tragic waste of energy.

Biomethane is biogas that has been purified, by removing moisture, carbon dioxide and any other gases.

Chemically, biomethane is the same molecule as natural gas, so can be injected straight into the national gas grid.

“Gas” vs “LPG”:

When commentators talk about “gas shortage” in New Zealand they are invariably talking about natural gas supply, not LPG supply. This is an important distinction.

Although the uses are similar, LPG is not natural gas, and LPG is plentiful.

All gas used in the South Island is LPG, and all gas delivered to homes and business in cylinders is LPG.

MIL OSI