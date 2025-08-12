Appointments to strengthen Fiordland marine protection

Source: New Zealand Government

A new Fiordland Marine Guardian appointment plus the reappointment of five existing Guardians will help safeguard Fiordland’s precious natural environment, Acting Environment Minister Tama Potaka says.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Murray Willans,” Mr Potaka says.

“Murray has in-depth knowledge of Fiordland and extensive networks with people interested in the Fiordland Marine Area. He brings valuable experience to the Guardians, including science and monitoring, strategic, governance and collaboration and engagement skills.”

The Fiordland Marine Guardians is an advisory group established under the Fiordland Marine Management Act 2005. The group advises central and local government on the integrated management of the Fiordland Marine Area.

“I am also pleased to announce the re-appointment of Dr Rebecca McLeod, Stewart Bull, Mark Peychers, Gavin Tayles and John Cushen.

“Having been chairperson of the Guardians since 2015, Rebecca McLeod knows Fiordland’s marine environment well. She provides continuity, stability and leadership to the group, as well as effective and established relationships with the management agencies.

“Stewart Bull (nominated by Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu) has extensive knowledge of customary fishing management and resource use in Fiordland and has been a Guardian since the group was established in 2005.

“Mark Peychers has more than 30 years’ experience as a commercial fisher and is involved in fisheries management in Fiordland and other parts of the country. He is experienced in consent applications and the review of the Regional Coastal Plan for Southland.

“Gavin Tayles brings a recreational fishing perspective and valuable recreational fishing connections.

“John Cushen adds an important tourism perspective to the Guardians’ work. He brings education, communication, and engagement skills to the role.”

MIL OSI