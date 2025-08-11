Parnell woman’s death remains unexplained

Source: New Zealand Police

Auckland City Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a woman’s death in Parnell.

Police were called to Cracroft Street on the night of 7 July, after a woman was found unresponsive inside an apartment.

Today, Police can name the woman as 59-year-old Leiann Rae Davis.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, Auckland Central Area Investigations Manager, says Leiann’s death remains unexplained.

“A post-mortem examination was carried out on Friday, the results of which are inconclusive,” he says.

“Police have since completed a scene examination at her apartment and the circumstances of her death remain under investigation.”

This will include Police awaiting further detailed pathology results.

A funeral was held for Leiann at the weekend.

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says Police are continuing to support her whānau through the process.

Anyone with information that might assist enquiries can update Police online or call 105 using the reference number 250808/6672.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

