Court Decision creates major concerns for Lyttelton port workforce

Source: Maritime Union of New Zealand

Lyttelton port workers are disappointed with an Employment Court ruling that allows Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) to proceed with a restructure that will remove highly experienced foremen from the waterfront.

The Maritime Union of New Zealand (MUNZ) and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) are considering their response to the judgment from the Employment Court in Christchurch released on Friday 8 August.

The decision follows an interim injunction granted by the Court in early July, which halted the restructure, and an earlier determination from the Employment Relations Authority which found LPC had breached its obligations.

The new decision gives the green light for the destruction of jobs, which Unions say is part of a hostile approach by LPC management.

LPC had been seeking to eliminate 24 full time foreman and at least 20 relieving foreman covered by the collective agreement, and replace them with 21 new roles on individual agreements.

MUNZ Lyttelton Branch President Gerard Loader says the decision is a blow to port safety and productive relationships.

“This restructure will remove the foremen who are the last line of defence against tragedy on our wharves. We are concerned at the collapse of the relationship between the workforce and an aggressive management, which is undermining the future of the port.”

Mr Loader contrasted the problems at Lyttelton Port Company with the recent success of Port of Auckland (POAL) where unions had achieved a major turnaround for the troubled port with a constructive relationship with POAL CEO Roger Gray, a former CEO at LPC.

“It would be a bad outcome if Lyttelton had to go through the same painful destructive process that POAL did for many years, before a new and progressive approach was put in place.”

RMTU Lyttelton Branch Secretary Mark Wilson says the judgment, while disappointing, is not surprising.

He says a good employer does not operate by minimum legal requirements, which LPC management have now admitted in court is their standard.

“LPC’s approach is not aligned with the CCHL statement of intent, and we will continue to hold the company to account for its failure to act as a good employer,” says Mr. Wilson.

The unions are calling on the LPC Board and its owner, Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL), to commit to a genuinely productive and cooperative relationship.

MUNZ and the RMTU are committed to defending their members’ jobs and a safe workplace, and will continue the fight to keep the Port of Lyttelton in public hands for the benefit of all Cantabrians.

