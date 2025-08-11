Ascott Expands Resort Portfolio with Multi-Typology Brand Strategy to Tap on Rising Leisure Travel Demand

Source: Media Outreach

11 new signings across high-demand travel markets in Asia and the Middle East bring portfolio to about 50 properties in sought-after resort destinations globally

New additions span multiple brands across Phuket (Thailand); Bali and Labuan Bajo (Indonesia); Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Cam Ranh and Sam Son (Vietnam); Gangneung (South Korea); and Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah (UAE)

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 August 2025 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the wholly owned lodging business unit of CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is scaling its global resort footprint through asset-light expansion. Riding on growing demand for experiential stays, Ascott now has around 50 properties in resort destinations in operation and under development worldwide, supported by 11 new signings in the past 10 months secured via management and franchise agreements. These represent about 5% of its global portfolio of over 1,000 properties, reflecting a strategic focus on the fast-growing leisure segment[1]. This momentum is driven by Ascott’s multi-typology brand strategy, which adapts well-loved brands such as Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Somerset, The Crest Collection and The Unlimited Collection for resort settings. This approach enables efficient scaling in high-potential destinations while fulfilling lifestyle aspirations of its growing Ascott Star Rewards membership and delivering brand-led solutions that drive long-term value for property owners.

Recent signings across Asia and the Middle East reflect Ascott’s strategic expansion into key leisure hotspots. These include iconic beach destinations such as Patong Beach in Phuket and Jimbaran Beach in Bali. Ascott is also entering Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s premier man-made coral island known for its pristine beaches. In Vietnam, Ascott is growing its presence in Phu Quoc, voted the world’s second-best island[2], and Nha Trang, an established coastal city often dubbed the “Riviera of the South China Sea”. The company is also capitalising on emerging opportunities in fast-growing destinations such as Cam Ranh, an up-and-coming aviation and leisure hub, and Sam Son, a rising domestic and regional tourism hotspot. Additionally, Ascott is entering Labuan Bajo, Indonesia — the gateway to Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. In South Korea, it is tapping demand in Gangneung, the leading east coast destination and host of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Ascott’s push into resort destinations capitalises on robust industry tailwinds. Global leisure travel spend is projected to triple to US$15 trillion by 2040, fuelled by increasing demand from the burgeoning middle class in emerging markets such as China, India and Saudi Arabia, the rise of experience-led younger travellers, and surging domestic and regional tourism1. Notably, over 70% of travellers from emerging markets now combine business and leisure trips, highlighting the growing importance of bleisure travel1. Within this broader trend, the global resort segment – valued at US$300.03 billion in 2023 – is forecast to reach US$945.38 billion by 2030, growing at 18.2% CAGR, driven by rising disposable incomes, increased international travel, and preference for destination-led, experience-rich stays [3].

Ms Serena Lim, Chief Growth Officer, Ascott, said: “As leisure travel continues to outpace global tourism growth[4], we are seeing strong momentum from property owners eager to grow with us in the resort space. Owners are drawn to our flex-hybrid model, which optimises returns and mitigates risk in dynamic leisure markets by serving both short and extended stays within a single operational framework. Complemented by our multi-typology brand strategy, we align the right brand and format to each resort setting, enabling differentiated, locally attuned guest experiences while staying responsive to evolving travel trends. Backed by a loyal and expanding member base seeking elevated leisure experiences, Ascott is well-positioned to deliver long-term value through exceptional resort stays, creating results for owners, delight for guests and impact across the markets we serve.”

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascott, said: “Resorts represent a powerful extension of Ascott’s brand promise to let guests ‘Stay Your Way’, unlocking a world of leisure-led experiences that elevate our Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) programme to new heights. From sun-drenched beachfront villas and serene mountain retreats to château stays and immersive wellness escapes, each resort adds lifestyle richness to the loyalty journey, deepening member engagement and incentivising cross-destination travel. At the same time, a growing base of loyal ASR members fuels demand for these differentiated resort offerings globally — accelerating our resort expansion strategy with data-backed insights and a ready community of experience-driven travellers. Ascott’s flex-hybrid model and multi-typology brand approach allow us to scale trusted urban brands into resort destinations with local authenticity and operational excellence, creating a virtuous cycle that benefits guests, members and property owners alike.”

Expanding Reach Across Leisure Hotspots

Ascott is expanding into sought-after resort destinations with new property signings that deliver diverse, experiential stays. In Thailand, Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort will feature 254 rooms and comprehensive leisure facilities including all-day dining, a swimming pool, rooftop bar, pool bar, spa, gym, kids’ club and event spaces. Located just 150 metres from iconic Patong Beach and surrounded by tourist attractions, the resort enjoys a prime position in Thailand’s leading leisure destination, known for its strong year-round demand and diverse visitor base. Guided by the brand’s understated luxury philosophy, Ascott Abov Patong Phuket Resort will showcase its “Fine Arts Inspired by Nature” concept, blending luxury, tranquility and local artistry in perfect harmony. The project also includes Residences at Ascott Abov Patong Phuket, a 227-unit branded residence, with completion targeted for 2027.

Vietnam is a key focus of Ascott’s resort portfolio expansion. Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection (pictured) in Thanh Hoa began operating in phases from April 2025, just six months after signing. Offering an immersive stay along one of Vietnam’s most renowned beaches, the resort features boutique rooms, private villas, dining venues, a Korean jjimjilbang and event facilities including a grand ballroom.

Ascott is also scaling its resort portfolio in Vietnam. Somerset Nha Trang, part of the landmark Libera Nha Trang development, will bring the brand’s trusted family-friendly resort living to one of Vietnam’s most popular beach destinations. Meanwhile, Citadines Selavia Phu Quoc will anchor a mixed-use precinct on the island’s popular southwest coast. Opening in 2027, this 369-unit beachfront development will offer premium amenities including a spa with onsen facilities, all-day dining and expansive event spaces. In Cam Ranh, along Long Beach, Ascott will debut the HARRIS brand in Vietnam with the 693-unit HARRIS Resort Cam Ranh. Designed as an all-in-one resort destination, it will feature specialty dining, a beach club, water park and recreational facilities. Business travellers will also be catered for with a ballroom and dedicated meeting spaces. Slated to open in 2026, HARRIS Resort Cam Ranh marks the brand’s continued expansion beyond Indonesia into high-potential Southeast Asian markets.

Separately, Lasong Hotel & Villas Sam Son by The Unlimited Collection in Thanh Hoa began opening in phases in April 2025, less than six months after signing. The resort offers a distinctive retreat on one of Vietnam’s most storied beaches, blending boutique hotel rooms, private villas, wellness amenities – including a Korean jjimjilbang and dedicated spa – a grand ballroom and culturally inspired dining. As the second property under The Unlimited Collection in Vietnam after Anmira Resort & Spa Hoi An by The Unlimited Collection, it underscores Ascott’s commitment to culturally immersive experiences in fast-growing leisure destinations.

In Indonesia, the 120-key lyf Labuan Bajo marks Ascott’s debut in one of the country’s most sought-after resort destinations, a rising eco-tourism hub and gateway to UNESCO-listed Komodo National Park. Opening in 2027, the property will introduce lyf’s experience-led social living concept to Labuan Bajo, featuring vibrant communal spaces, coworking zones and curated local experiences designed to foster connection and exploration among next-generation travellers.

The upcoming 57-unit all-villa Oakwood Jimbaran Villas and Residences Bali (pictured) strengthens Ascott’s established Bali portfolio, providing direct access to Jimbaran Beach, one of Bali’s most coveted destinations known for its pristine coastline, world-class seafood restaurants and breathtaking sunset views.

Three other resort developments across Indonesia are also slated to open from 2026 to 2028. In Bali, the 57-unit Oakwood Jimbaran Villas and Residences Bali will provide direct access to the renowned shores of Jimbaran Beach, while the 366-unit Oakwood Premier Berawa Beach Bali will offer upscale beachfront living in the trendsetting district of Canggu. In Sanur, the 180-unit Oakwood Sanur Bali will be positioned within the Special Economic Zone, adjacent to the highly anticipated Bali International Hospital – a future hub for medical tourism. Featuring ocean views and convenient beach access alongside diverse accommodation choices, the property will blend coastal charm with wellness-focused amenities, complemented by recreational facilities, event spaces and destination dining experiences.

In South Korea, Ascott is introducing its Oakwood brand to Lagoon Town, a landmark resort complex under development in Gangneung’s Cultural Olympic Special Zone. Overlooking both Gyeongpo Lake and Gyeongpo Beach, the 500-key property will meet rising demand for leisure-led extended stays on Korea’s scenic east coast. Located just five minutes from Gangneung Station and two hours from Seoul via KTX, the property is positioned to become a key coastal retreat for domestic and international travellers.

In the UAE, Al Mahra Resort by The Crest Collection is set to open in 2027 on Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s flagship beachfront leisure destination. The resort will feature 539 uniquely designed rooms and luxury suites with a comprehensive selection of amenities including all-day dining, specialty restaurants, bars, a spa, swimming pool, gym, kids’ playroom, club lounge and flexible event spaces – making it a standout destination for upscale coastal getaways.

These additions expand Ascott’s growing resort portfolio, which includes ski retreat Oakwood Suites Chongli in China’s premier winter sports hub, the all-villa Oakwood Ha Long near Vietnam’s UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay, Somerset Pattaya on Thailand’s vibrant coast and Château Belmont Tours by The Crest Collection in France’s Loire Valley. Ascott will also debut its Preference brand in the Philippines with Balai Dajao by Preference in Siargao island, the country’s celebrated surfing capital. The 100-unit property featuring suites and villas is expected to operate from late 2027. With over 20 new properties in resort destinations set to open over the next three years, Ascott continues strengthening its lifestyle hospitality presence in key leisure markets worldwide. Explore Ascott’s resort destinations at www.discoverasr.com.

