Man charged after woman’s death, Papatoetoe

Source: New Zealand Police
Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hayward, Counties Manukau West Manager:
A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault following the discovery of a woman’s body in Papatoetoe yesterday.
Police were called to an Ashlynne Avenue address on Saturday about 10.30am.
Police are continuing to make enquiries, with a scene examination being carried out today, while a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.
The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre