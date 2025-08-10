Man charged after woman’s death, Papatoetoe

Source: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Hayward, Counties Manukau West Manager:

A 50-year-old man has been charged with assault following the discovery of a woman’s body in Papatoetoe yesterday.

Police were called to an Ashlynne Avenue address on Saturday about 10.30am.

Police are continuing to make enquiries, with a scene examination being carried out today, while a post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow.

The man is due to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday.

