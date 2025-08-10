Legislation – Experts to present at first pay equity oral hearing

Source: NZCTU

The People’s Select Committee on Pay Equity will hold its first oral hearing tomorrow, Monday 11 August, from 9am-12pm at the National Library (Te Wehenga and Malaga Pasifika rooms) in Wellington.

More than 1500 submissions have been received by the select committee. The first hearing will feature submissions from a wide range of experts including Dame Silvia Rose Cartwright, EEO Commissioner Gail Pacheco, Traci Houpapa. Tracey Martin, and union leaders. The hearing will be chaired by Nanaia Mahuta.

The hearing will be livestreamed on the Committee’s website.