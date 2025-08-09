Jurassic World: The Experience, A New Immersive Walk-Through Experience Opens In Bangkok At Asiatique The Riverfront Destination

Source: Media Outreach

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 August 2025 – Jurassic World: The Experience has officially opened its gates at Asiatique The Riverfront Destination to explorers who have been eagerly awaiting their first opportunity to step foot inside Jurassic World and get closer to life-sized dinosaurs than ever before.

Asset World Corporation (AWC), Thailand’s leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, celebrated this epic opening in grand style alongside NEON, a global leader in immersive and epic experiences, and Universal Destinations and Experiences.

Set in front of the iconic Asiatique The Riverfront Destination, the grand opening ceremony was attended by Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), whose support reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Bangkok’s sustainable tourism and creating memorable experiences for visitors. Jurassic World: The Experience is positioned as one of Bangkok’s must-visit destinations for global travelers and families alike. Tickets are available with online and onsite ticket options at www.jurassicworldexperience.com/th or at the venue.

Journey to Jurassic World: The Experience at Asiatique Includes:

Jurassic World: The Experience, a 6,000-square-meter attraction that brings the globally beloved film franchise to life through a one-of-a-kind attraction. Guests will journey through Isla Nublar, surrounded by life-like animatronic dinosaurs and iconic environments brought to life with cinematic detail. Visitors will be immersed in unforgettable moments inspired by iconic scenes of the Jurassic World films, blending pulse-raising thrills with awe-inspiring wonder to ignite the imagination.

Jurassic World: The Experience opens daily from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM with last admission at 9:00 PM. Tickets are now available online at www.jurassicworldexperience.com/th. Admission tickets to Jurassic World: The Experience price starts from THB 579 for Children aged 3-10, and THB 769 for Adults aged 11 and above.

Onsite ticket purchases are also available, but advance online booking is highly recommended to secure your preferred date and time. For group bookings from organizations or schools, please contact JWEBKK@assetworldcorp-th.com.

Jurassic World: The Experience Fossil & Flame Restaurant transports guests into an atmosphere inspired by the Jurassic World films. Every element – from the meticulously designed décor to the specially curated menu – has been crafted to extend the prehistoric adventure and deliver a truly unforgettable dining experience.

With 256 seats across both indoor and outdoor spaces, spanning approximately 2,061 square meters, the restaurant provides a spacious setting for guests of all ages. It offers the perfect ambience throughout the day – from lush greenery during the day to warm, atmospheric lighting at night. The menu caters to every member of the family, featuring premium ingredients in standout dishes such as the Tree Top Nacho Tower, Rack of Bones Mesquite Baby Back Pork Ribs, and Baked Sea Bass, along with indulgent desserts like the Molten Chocolate Egg.

For dining at Jurassic World: The Experience Fossil & Flame Restaurant, reservations can be made at http://jurassicworldfossilandflamerestaurant.com/

Complete the journey at Jurassic World: The Experience Retail Store where guests can take home a piece of adventure. The store offers a curated selection of memorabilia that celebrates the legacy of Jurassic World and provides the perfect finale to this immersive experience.

This landmark initiative reflects AWC’s strategy to develop inspiring year-round lifestyle destinations that transcend seasonal tourism, strengthening Thailand’s position as a premier global sustainable tourism hub. The experience is now ready to welcome visitors from around the world, not only boosts inbound tourism and economic value but also creates a dynamic platform for young minds to explore science, biodiversity, and sustainability in an interactive, accessible way. Aligned with AWC’s mission of a “Building Better Future For All,” this destination exemplifies how meaningful experiences can spark awareness, foster long-term community impact, and create lasting value for Thailand’s people and the planet.

