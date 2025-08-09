Source: Tertiary Education Commission

This page explains what DXP Ngā Kete is, what it is used for, when you should use it and how to access it. User guides, instructional videos and other resources are available in the User Guides section of DXP Ngā Kete.

What is DXP Ngā Kete?

DXP Ngā Kete is a secure online portal that allows tertiary education organisations (TEOs) and the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) to share information.

It will be a one-stop shop for data submissions, documents, registers (including courses and qualifications), user guides and information products.

When do I start using DXP Ngā Kete?

Use DXP Ngā Kete now to:

access and submit commitment data (MoPs and EPICs)

access and submit Other Fund Actuals (including Gateway) data submissions

access notices and documents we have published

upload or add documents, including Investment Plans and other reports or documents for us to review.

Continue to:

maintain your course and qualification registers in STEO. Transition to DXP Ngā Kete registers in early February 2025

submit your December single data return (SDR) in STEO. Transition to DXP Ngā Kete for your March Indicative (IND), April Single Data Return (SDR) and all subsequent returns in DXP Ngā Kete

use the ITR to transmit work-based data until mid-July 2025 (more information to come)

use Ngā Kete to view information products until mid-2025 (more information to come)

use Workspace 2 (WS2) to submit or upload all First-year Fees Free delivery data and reports until further notice.

How can I access DXP Ngā Kete?

To get access to DXP Ngā Kete, go to the Ministry of Education’s Education Sector Logon (ESL) service desk.

Login to DXP Ngā Kete.

We recommend using the latest version of the following browsers for DXP Ngā Kete:

Google Chrome

Edge

Firefox

Safari for MacOS.

For more information about DXP Ngā Kete roles, see DXP Ngā Kete access and roles.

Helpful resources

The following resources are available in DXP Ngā Kete user guidance:

“How to” user guides – step-by-step instructions on how to use DXP Ngā Kete

Instructional videos – video walkthrough of key DXP Ngā Kete workflows

Data requirements and reference data for 2025 Mixes of Provision (MoPs) and Educational Performance Indicator Commitment (EPIC) templates.

We are adding resources as we roll out additional functionality.

Data System Refresh programme

For more information about the programme and its goals and outcomes, see Data System Refresh (DSR) programme.

Need help?

If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Contact Team on customerservice@tec.govt.nz or call 0800 601 301.

