Drugs, cash and ammunition located in Ōtāhuhu

Source: New Zealand Police

At around 6.30am on 7 August, Police were called to an Ōtāhuhu address where a male allegedly confronted another male and presented a firearm.

Police approached, secured the scene and detained three occupants.

A statutory search was invoked and during the search firearms, illicit drugs and cash were located within the property.

A 32-year-old and a 28-year-old male were arrested and charged with firearms and drug related offences. They are appearing in the Manukau District Court today.

Further enquiries are being conducted into other items located inside the address and further charges are likely.

A 22-year-old male was detained for deportation by Immigration NZ.

ENDS

Nicole Bremner/NZ Police

MIL OSI