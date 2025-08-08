Cyberport Leads Start-ups to MyFintech Week in Malaysia

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 August 2025 – Cyberport led a delegation of its FinTech start-ups to participate in MyFintech Week 2025 (MyFW 2025), held in Kuala Lumpur from 4 to 7 August. During the event, Cyberport witnessed its community start-ups signing multiple Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with international and local FinTech partners, promoting cross-border innovation and strengthening ties between Hong Kong and the ASEAN region in FinTech and innovative technology applications.

Cyberport led a delegation of its FinTech start-ups to participate in MyFintech Week 2025, held in Kuala Lumpur from 4 to 7 August. During the event, Cyberport witnessed its community start-ups signing multiple Memoranda of Understanding with international and local FinTech partners, promoting cross-border innovation and strengthening ties between Hong Kong and the ASEAN region in FinTech and innovative technology applications.

Themed “Ideate, Innovate, Co-create: Shaping the Future of Finance,” MyFW 2025 focused on regional collaboration and reshaping the financial landscape to drive a more innovative and inclusive future. Cyberport organised a series of exclusive side events throughout the week, including: a start-up pitch session showcasing innovative solutions to Malaysian and regional investors; panel discussions fostering in-depth exchanges between Hong Kong and local FinTech ecosystems; and MoU signing ceremonies for five cross-border partnership agreements. Among these partnerships was the launch of a groundbreaking digital insurance programme with the potential to benefit over 100 million users, underscoring Hong Kong’s pivotal role as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” in advancing regional FinTech collaboration.

Simon Chan, Chairman of Cyberport, said, “As a key economy in ASEAN, Malaysia is experiencing rapid growth in FinTech, offering significant opportunities for Hong Kong’s technology enterprises to expand into the ASEAN market. Cyberport, as Hong Kong’s digital technology hub and key incubator, is committed to connecting local start-ups with regional opportunities, helping them showcase their innovative capabilities and explore international markets. By leading our start-ups to MyFW 2025, we aim to deepen I&T exchange between Hong Kong and ASEAN, further strengthening Hong Kong’s position as a regional digital economy and FinTech hub.”

Cyberport Start-ups Sign Multiple MoUs in Malaysia

Cyberport start-up Coded Solution, a blockchain project consulting and Blockchain as-a-Service (BaaS) technology service provider, has parented with Malaysia’s leading FinTech company VSure Tech to officially launch the “Flexi Benefits” pilot programme. This initiative marks a significant integration of the traditional insurance industry with Web3.0 blockchain technology. The programme will be trialled with SMEs on the VSure.life platform and is expected to expand across Southeast Asia. It adopts an on-demand, embedded insurance model that offers flexible coverage tailored to business needs. Leveraging VSure’s extensive regional partner network in Southeast Asia, the programme has the potential to reach over 100 million users, demonstrating substantial scalability.

In the area of green and sustainable finance, Coded Solution signed an MoU with Malaysian e-payment provider AsiaPay Malaysia to introduce the Green Assets Reward Program (GARP) — a tokenised carbon credit reward solution—to the Malaysian market. The GARP programme will officially launch in Hong Kong during “Hong Kong Green Week” on 11 September, followed by its promotion in Malaysia and other regional markets. The initiative aims to showcase Hong Kong’s successful green finance innovation model to Malaysia and the broader ASEAN region. In addition, the two parties plan to sponsor a recent Green and Sustainable Fintech Proof-of-Concept Funding Support Scheme with Bizteg Solutions Limited, under the Carbon Trading Analytics and Technology category.

At the same time, Coded Solution signed an MoU with Sinegy DAX Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s first homegrown and regulated digital asset exchange, to jointly develop a secure and user-friendly platform for secondary market trading of tokenised financial products. This collaboration will introduce new investment opportunities in innovative financial products, injecting vitality into capital markets and expanding investor access to asset tokenisation in the region.

Cyberport incubatee BRDGX, a cross-border payment solutions provider, has signed an MoU with global payment service provider Visa Direct. The collaboration aims to blends Visa’s global network with BRDGX’s expertise in local currency enablement for Southeast Asia, regulatory compliance, and payment orchestration—empowering businesses to make faster, more secure cross-border transactions. Supported by the Cyberport Incubation Programme (CIP), BRDGX has successfully expanded into multiple Southeast Asian markets, with Malaysia as a key growth market, showcasing Cyberport’s commitment and strategic support for its community start-ups and FinTech innovation.

Another Cyberport start-up, BlueOnion, a FinTech and RegTech solution provider, signed an MoU with ESG Malaysia. The agreement covers multiple areas, including ESG capacity building and training, policy advocacy and engagement, and pilot programme development aimed at advancing corporate’s ESG awareness and sustainable business practices. BlueOnion is recognised for its unified FinTech and RegTech platform, excelling in sustainability data collection, greenwashing detection, and compliance workflow automation. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainable business practices in Southeast Asia and supporting the establishment of regional ESG standards.

Cyberport Hosts Exclusive Side Events to Support Start-ups Expanding into the Southeast Asian market

Cyberport hosted the “MyFintech Week 2025 – Cyberport Side Event” on 4 August, with support from the Fintech Association of Malaysia (FAOM), Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), and the Securities Commission Malaysia. The programme featured start-up pitches, pilot programme launches, MoU signing ceremonies, and two panel discussions on “Bridging Traditional & Digital Finance” and “Financial Resilience and Tech Inclusion for an Aging Society. These panels included contributions from senior representatives of Vsure, CoKeeps, KAMI, Sunway Sanctuary, Care Concierge, and ＭHub. Cyberport representatives also attended MoU signing ceremonies on 5 August and facilitated investor meetings on 6 August with GoBi Partners, The Hive, HeliCap, Artem Ventures Sdn Bhd, and Vynn Capital. These meetings introduced innovative solutions from Hong Kong FinTech start-ups to Malaysian investment institutions. Through these activities, Cyberport aims to lay a strong foundation for its start-ups’ growth in Malaysia, further enhancing Hong Kong’s FinTech influence in Southeast Asia.

Cyberport is Committed to Fostering the FinTech Ecosystem, Strengthening its Role as “Super Connector”

Cyberport is actively expanding its overseas network and has signed cooperation agreements with innovation institutions from multiple countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and the Middle East. It is actively promoting the establishment and development of local start-ups in the ASEAN market and has achieved significant results. To date, over 80 Cyberport companies have successfully entered Malaysia and the broader ASEAN market, including markets such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

As Hong Kong’s largest FinTech community, Cyberport is home to over 440 FinTech enterprises spanning virtual assets, digital banking, electronic payments, wealthtech, and insurtech. In alignment with national and HKSAR government strategies to actively expand into Middle Eastern and Southeast Asian markets, the delegation to Malaysia further reinforces Cyberport’s role as a bridge connecting Hong Kong’s vibrant FinTech ecosystem with regional markets.

Looking ahead, Cyberport is committed to strengthening its role as a catalyst for collaboration between ASEAN and Hong Kong. It will continue to support park companies in expanding into Mainland China and other high-potential, high-growth overseas markets, while also attracting top talent and leading tech enterprises from abroad to develop in Hong Kong. Together, these efforts will drive innovation and technology development, solidifying Hong Kong’s position as both a “super connector” and a “super value-adder.”

https://www.cyberport.hk/en/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyberport-hong-kong

https://twitter.com/cyberport_hk

https://www.facebook.com/cyberport.hk

Wechat: https://www.cyberport.hk/wp-content/uploads/wechat_eng.png

https://www.instagram.com/cyberporthkofficial/

Xiaohongshu: https://www.xiaohongshu.com/user/profile/666faa090000000003033855

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCE8D5qP-JfOoWySda79J8iA

Hashtag: #Cyberport #CyberportCommunity #StartUps #FinTech #MyFW2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.