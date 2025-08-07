Worldgate’s VSING Partners with GENDA to Tap into Japanese Market, to Create Interactive Live-streaming Karaoke Experience

Source: Media Outreach

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2025 – In an era of rapid technological advancement, industries worldwide are actively integrating cutting-edge technologies to drive business breakthroughs. Worldgate global Logistics Ltd (“Worldgate“, together with its subsidiaries, collectively the “Group”; HKEx: 8292) is pleased to announce that its interactive entertainment business, VSING (“the Company”) has formed a strategic alliance with two prominent subsidiaries of GENDA Inc. (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9166.JP), Japan’s leading publicly-listed entertainment conglomerate. The subsidiaries are Dynamo Amusement Inc. (“Dynamo”), specialized in entertainment content development; and national karaoke chain Shin Corporation Co., Ltd. (“Shin Corporation”). GENDA operates various renowned brands including GiGO, a popular arcade frequented by Hong Kong travellers. Its subsidiary Shin Corporation operates 398 karaoke stores under the brand “BanBan” across Japan. The collaboration leverages VSING’s interactive live-streaming system to establish its first flagship store, “VSING Shibuya“, in the vibrant heart of Tokyo’s Shibuya district. This marks a significant milestone in VSING’s entry into the Japanese market, delivering a groundbreaking nighttime entertainment experience. The Group anticipates that, with GENDA’s robust and diversified entertainment network, VSING will continue to expand its presence in Japan and other overseas markets, with an aim to open 100 stores globally by the end of 2025.

This strategic collaboration integrates VSING’s interactive entertainment system into Shin Corporation’s karaoke business, while incorporating Dynamo’s advanced virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. Together, the trio has created a cutting-edge entertainment experience that seamlessly blends virtual and real-life elements. The first flagship “VSING Shibuya” store is located in Tokyo’s dynamic entertainment hub Shibuya. Through VSING’s system and its dedicated app, users can perform on a professional stage, engaging with on-site and online audience real-time, and compete in global online singing contests.

Audience will be able to request songs in app, and send virtual gifts to their favourite performers and trigger special effects, elevating the traditional karaoke experience to a modern, interactive entertainment platform that meets the ever-changing demand for live streaming and social media engagement.

GENDA possesses extensive experience and a vast entertainment network, spanning nearly 800 entertainment venuves, karaoke outlets and 11,000 mini locations across Japan and beyond. The Group looks forward to introduce the VSING system into even more locations, and accelerate VSING’s expansion in Japan and other international markets. With the grand opening of VSING Shibuya, VSING now operates over 45 locations worldwide, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.

Mr. Steve Ngu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Worldgate, says, “We hope to provide everyone with a unique stage to confidently showcase themselves, and let their voices be heard worldwide. Through innovative technology, we seek to bring like-minded individuals together in order to foster genuine human connections. Partnering with entertainment titans like GENDA, who owns brands popular among Hong Kong public like GiGO, will bring extensive operation experience to the Group. Looking forwards, we plan to expand at least 10 new stores a month, with a goal of reaching 100 locations globally and reaching 500,000 users by the end of this year.”

