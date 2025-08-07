Unemployment rate at 5.2 percent in the June 2025 quarter – Stats NZ media and information release: Labour market statistics: June 2025 quarter

Unemployment rate at 5.2 percent in the June 2025 quarter – media release

6 August 2025

New Zealand’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in the June 2025 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

This compares with 5.1 percent in the March 2025 quarter and 4.7 percent in the June 2024 quarter.

There were 158,000 unemployed people (seasonally adjusted) in the June 2025 quarter, compared with 156,000 in the March 2025 quarter. Annually, unemployment rose by 16,000 people (11.1 percent).

“Labour market conditions have changed considerably in the last few years. Since the June 2022 quarter, the unemployment rate has risen by 1.9 percentage points,” labour market spokesperson Jason Attewell said.

“The underutilisation rate has risen by 3.5 percentage points over the same period.”

