Source: New Zealand Police

SH45 is closed following a single vehicle crash in Rahotu this morning.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 7.50am, near Maungahoki Stream.

One person is reported to have injuries and is being assessed by Ambulance.

The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

