Man arrested after Masterton incident

Attributable to Inspector Nicholas Thom, Wairarapa Area Commander:

A 49-year-old man has been taken into custody following an incident in Masterton this morning.

About 11.37am, a man entered Masterton Police Station and presented a knife at a staff member on the front counter.

The staff member acted swiftly and immediately placed the station into lockdown.

Officers attempted to speak to the man, however he continued to act in a threatening way.

The altercation later moved outside the police station where staff continued to speak with the man.

A short time later, the man was tasered and then arrested at the scene.

He is being medically assessed by Ambulance.

The lockdown has since been lifted and the police station has reopened to the public.

Thankfully, no Police staff were injured during the incident.

Charges against the man are being considered.

I want to commend our attending staff on their quick response to this incident, resolving a tricky situation.

We would like to thank members of the Masterton community for their cooperation and understanding while this incident unfolded.

