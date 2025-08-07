Man arrested after baby receives critical injuries, Wairarapa

Source: New Zealand Police

Wellington District Police’s Wairarapa Child Protection Team have arrested and charged a man in relation to a baby who was critically injured in Wairarapa in July.

Police were first notified after a baby was admitted to Masterton Hospital with critical injuries on 25 July, and was shortly afterwards moved to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

A 22-year-old man arrested in Hawke’s Bay yesterday (6 August) has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and contravening a protection order.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says the arrest is welcome news, and an indicator of how seriously Police take reports of this nature.

“While nothing will undo this awful act of unnecessary violence towards a defenceless baby, we hope that these charges can bring a small amount of closure to the baby’s family and loved ones,” she says.

The charges come following news this week that a 23-year-old man has been charged for injuring a young baby in the Hutt Valley on 14 June.

Detective Inspector Ryan says Police will continue to relentlessly pursue anyone who commits these heinous acts on vulnerable people.

“These charges represent our commitment to holding violent criminals to account, and getting justice for the victims and their loved ones.”

The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today (7 August).

